Healthcare services in for a sea change in A.P.

Healthcare infrastructure and services in the State are set to witness a sea change in the near future with the government expanding the scope and reach of several schemes and projects.

The government has revamped the Aarogyasri scheme to benefit 1.42 crore of the 1.48 crore families. This has been made possible by allowing those under the ₹5 lakh per annum income category to avail of the benefit under the scheme, according to a release.

The beneficiaries can now avail themselves of 2,200 medical procedures in six districts under the scheme. The benefits will be extended to other districts as well, according to the release. All the eligible families are provided with the Aarogyasri cards, which have QR codes that enable the doctors to access the health records of the beneficiaries. The scheme can also be availed in about 150 hospitals in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. In addition, the cardholders can also avail themselves of the benefit of post-operative assistance under the ‘Arogya Asara’ scheme.

Considering the rapid spread of COVID-19, the government has brought the treatment for it under the ambit of Aarogyasri.

YSR Village Clinics

The government has plans to launch 10,000 YSR Village Clinics by April 2021. The clinics will be developed at a cost of ₹16,200 crore. This apart, the facilities at 7,458 Primary Health Sub-Centres, 1,145 PHCs, 52 Area Hospitals and 169 CHCs will be improved under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

New medical colleges

Besides, the government has announced 16 new medical colleges with a view to providing healthcare to most of the population in every parliamentary constituency.

As far as human resources are concerned, the government has also issued notification for the recruitment of 9,712 medical staff, and 60% of them are newly-created posts.