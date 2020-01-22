Healthcare needs are huge and challenging, says CDSCO official

With rising population and changing parameters, healthcare needs are huge and challenging, observed S. Eswar Reddy, Joint Drugs Controller, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), New Delhi.

Dr. Reddy gave a talk on ‘Recent reforms in Indian drug regulations to promote innovation’ at the national symposium on ‘Biomedical innovations and small business opportunities’ organised by Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University), in association with Sugen Life Sciences, Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (Hyderabad) and DSIR-PRISM of Sri Padmvathi Women’s University (SPMVV) here on Wednesday.

He saw a greater need for innovation in the field of medicine, taking a cue from the government’s ‘Make in India, Innovate in India’. He invited young researchers to make use of the state-of-the-art Med Tech zone maintained by the State government in Visakhapatnam.

‘Great opportunities’

Dr. Reddy’s talk focussed on the need for startups and young entrepreneurs from the biopharma and biotech sectors to perceive the great opportunities ahead, in view of the huge gaps ready to be filled in the ecosystem. He explained how CDSCO was planning to take forward the country’s challenges in this space and explained the regulatory guidelines in place for innovation and startup activities.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Director K.N. Ganesh, who was the guest of honour, said that research held the key to development, especially in the field of medical sciences. SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma suggested to researchers to take up discovery and innovation keeping the common man in view. “Not many hospitals in Tirupati have better equipment than MRI scanner,” she observed.

Sugen Life Sciences Chief Executive Officer C. Damodar Reddy, SVIMS endocrinology professor V. Suresh and delegates from international destinations took part in the meet.