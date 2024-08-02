Healthcare initiatives for sanitation workers in Chittoor underway

District Collector Sumit Kumar said that medical camps will be organised all across the district, once every three months, and medical examinations conducted by experts with regards to the healthcare of sanitation workers. He was holding a meeting with Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan and Municipal Commissioner J. Aruna, Mayor C. Amuda and senior officials of the corporation, here on Friday.

The Collector said that sanitation workers should be made to utilise the medical camps and get treatment for various health issues, including hypertension, diabetes, kidney-related ailments, and cardiac and respiratory issues. “The sanitation workers would be provided free medical treatment in seven private hospitals in Chittoor and Tirupati districts,” Mr. Sumit Kumar said, adding that the insurance facility would also be provided by the banks with minimum premiums.

The Collector instructed the Municipal Commissioner to mandatorily provide uniforms, gloves, masks, and shoes to the workers. He said that even in dire situations such as COVID-19, the sanitation workers rendered had unforgettable services by risking their lives. An officer has been appointed to monitor the proper payment of salaries and look into the EPF and ESI details of sanitation workers, the Collector added.

Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan said that the State government was concerned about the health of the sanitation workers. He said that the Municipal Corporation in association with Apollo Hospitals would conduct the medical camps.

Mayor Amuda said that sanitation workers perform their duties even under stress. She requested them to utilise the medical camps without fail and approach the corporation authorities if they faced any health risks.