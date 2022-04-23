Health workers told to complete fever survey on time

Failure will invite action, says official

Health and Family Welfare Department director J. Nivas has asked the officials concerned to complete the fever survey across the State within the prescribed time.

In a video conference with the Malaria, Immunisation and Health officials on Saturday, Mr. Nivas said action would be taken against those who failed to complete the fever survey in their respective areas.

He asked the officials to take the help of the mandal development officers to conduct the surveys. He also told them to speed up health ID generation drive in the State. One ANM should generate at least 20 IDs in a day, he said.

ANMs could accompany Asha workers who make door-to-door visits for the survey and ramp up health ID generation.

Mr. Nivas expressed dissatisfaction over the dwindling number of normal deliveries at primary health centres. He asked officials to create awareness among pregnant women about the facilities at PHCs and Asara scheme through which mothers are given financial aid.

He asked the PHC staff to ensure availability of biometric attendance devices within a week and said there should be at least two doctors present in a PHC.