Health worker tests positive in Tirupati

SVIMS Super Speciality Hospital got 700 of its medical staff tested for COVID-19 after one of its healthcare workers turned positive.

As many as 350 of the 700 doctors, PG students, internees, staff nurses, technicians, sanitary workers and security personnel underwent test on Sunday evening. As all the tests turned negative, the officials heaved a sigh of relief and are keen to test the remaining 350 on Monday.

The tests were called for after a female healthcare worker in the emergency wing tested positive on Saturday.

Though she is stable and undergoing treatment at the isolation ward, the authorities have started investigation to find out the cause and pattern of coronavirus attack. The process of establishing and tracing her primary and secondary contacts is on.