Health worker succumbs to COVID in Prakasam

The ANM reportedly had comorbidity conditions, says official

A 38-year-old health worker, reportedly suffering from comorbidity condition, died of COVID-19 in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours, health officials here said on Friday.

With this, the toll rose to 581 in the district, which has been witnessing an increase in fresh cases of late.

The woman working as Auxiliary Nurse Midwife tested positive for COVID-19 here and succumbed to it while undergoing treatment. The ANM was also suffering from liver and kidney ailments, said Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P. Ratnavalli.

With this, the toll in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh increased to 1,090. SPSR Nellore district accounted for 509 COVID-19 deaths.

Active cases

The number of active cases in Prakasam district rose to 83 with three persons testing positive in a span of 24 hours.

Perturbed over the number of active cases increasing in the district, Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar reviewed the health situation and underscored the need for people adhering to COVID-19 protocol in their own interest and vulnerable sections of people taking the vaccination.

More people above 60 years and those between 45 years and 60 years with comorbidity condition should volunteer to take the jab. So far, about 86,000 persons had been vaccinated in the district. “'We have enough number vaccine doses to cover 4 lakh persons”, Dr.Ratnavalli said.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases rose to 59 in neighbouring SPSR Nellore district with seven persons testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. A positive aspect was that the recovery rate in the region was high at 99.01%.