Health Walk organised to commence Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations

Over 2,000 naval personnel along with their families took part in a Health Walk to commence Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Eastern Naval Command(ENC) here on Saturday. The walk which commenced from INS Circars was flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain and covered a distance of six km on the Dolphin Hill Road.

In addition to the Health Walk, the activities at ENC included wreath- laying ceremony at ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial on Beach Road, Josh Runs, cyclothon, band performance at prominent public places, coastal security awareness campaigns along with interaction programmes with fishing community and organised visits to ships, submarines and air stations by schoolchildren which a theme of ‘Know Your Armed Forces.’

The ENC officials said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 by the nation to honour the brave hearts who laid down their lives during the Operation Vijay. This year marks the 20th anniversary of victory in ‘Operation Vijay’, popularly known as the Kargil War.

A series of events have been planned by Indian Navy over the next two weeks to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Competitions are also planned for students in naval schools which include debate, painting, poetry recitations and dramas with patriotic fervour as part of the celebrations.