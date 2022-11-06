Health varsity name row: TDP MP seeks intervention of National Medical Commission

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
November 06, 2022 03:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP MP and senior advocate Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has sought the intervention of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to retain the name of Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences in the interest of ‘brand value of the institution and the difficulties it would cause to the University alumni and students.”

In a letter addressed to the NMC Chairman, Suresh Chandra Sharma, Mr. Kumar said the reasons given by the YSRCP government for changing the name of the university were flimsy and that “it is done to settle political scores”. He alleged that neither the University alumni was consulted nor public opinion was elicited on the important decision.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar urged the Commission to intervene and do the needful to retain the name of Dr. NTR Health University.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the NTR university, established in 1986 as one of its kind, had gained immense brand value and was well recognised. At this juncture, abrupt change of its name to Dr. YSR Health University had shocked the students and the entire medical fraternity.

The TDP MP said the alumni of the University was extremely worried that the decision to rename would adversely effect the institution’s brand value and students would face the challenge of having to convince the institutions, in addition to making changes in their records to the new name.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said the move was an insult to NTR and it would also ruin the reputation of the institution. Conceived by the late NTR, the university was established with an aim to impart quality education and services by bringing all other related institutions under one roof for a clear policy direction and standards. Thousands of students who graduated from the University were occupying key positions in medical field across the country and abroad, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app