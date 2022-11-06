Health varsity name row: TDP MP seeks intervention of National Medical Commission

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP MP and senior advocate Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has sought the intervention of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to retain the name of Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences in the interest of ‘brand value of the institution and the difficulties it would cause to the University alumni and students.”

In a letter addressed to the NMC Chairman, Suresh Chandra Sharma, Mr. Kumar said the reasons given by the YSRCP government for changing the name of the university were flimsy and that “it is done to settle political scores”. He alleged that neither the University alumni was consulted nor public opinion was elicited on the important decision.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar urged the Commission to intervene and do the needful to retain the name of Dr. NTR Health University.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the NTR university, established in 1986 as one of its kind, had gained immense brand value and was well recognised. At this juncture, abrupt change of its name to Dr. YSR Health University had shocked the students and the entire medical fraternity.

The TDP MP said the alumni of the University was extremely worried that the decision to rename would adversely effect the institution’s brand value and students would face the challenge of having to convince the institutions, in addition to making changes in their records to the new name.

He said the move was an insult to NTR and it would also ruin the reputation of the institution. Conceived by the late NTR, the university was established with an aim to impart quality education and services by bringing all other related institutions under one roof for a clear policy direction and standards. Thousands of students who graduated from the University were occupying key positions in medical field across the country and abroad, he said.