Health-tech startup sees rise in EMR consultations in Andhra Pradesh

June 12, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

HealthPlix Technologies, a Bengaluru-based health-tech startup, has witnessed 3.5 lakh consultations in Andhra Pradesh on its EMR (Electronic Medical Records) platform over the first five months of 2023, according to a release.

EMR is a digital platform that is used by a doctor to record patient diagnoses and treatment. The company registered a 36% increase in daily consultations compared with the same timeline last year, underscoring a rise in adoption of digital healthcare services in the State  

With an average of over 2,300 consultations a day across various specialties, the monthly average on the platform surpassed 70,000. Diabetologists emerged as the top users of the EMR platform, with an average of over 15,000 consultations a month, as per the release. 

