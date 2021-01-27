Health staff vow to continue fight against COVID-19

Medical fraternity of various health centres, community and referral hospitals in Chittoor district on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to continue relentless fight against the pandemic.
District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah, taking part in the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the DMHO office here, said that the spirit of the occasion should continue to guide the medical staff to dedicate their services to the public safety.
Announcing the Best Services Award to various primary health centres, the official said that the medical officers should try their best to be friendly with the patients. He said that with advancement of medical facilities, the rural health care underwent a sea of change everywhere, and that the public needed more awareness programmes on facilities at government hospitals.
Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors’ Association Secretary P. Ravi Raju, who received appreciation as the Best Nodal Officer during the pandemic, said that despite crossing the 87,000 cases-mark and 845 casualties in Chittoor district, the entire medical and paramedical staff had remained focused on tackling the pandemic. He sought the medical and paramedical staff to continue guard on the pandemic, and persuade the patients and visitors to adhere to the COVID-19 rules. “Top priority should be given to dispel apprehensions about vaccination among the health workers and other target groups,” Dr Ravi Raju added.
