Health situation improves further in south coastal Andhra Pradesh

Nellore reports 98 cases, Prakasam 104

Coronavirus loosened its grip over south coastal Andhra Pradesh as fresh cases came down to a couple of hundreds in Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Over 1,600 patients recovered in the two districts while three more patients-- two in Nellore district and one in Prakasam succumbed to the dreaded disease taking the toll in the region to 1,052, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Monday night. The number of discharges outnumbered fresh admissions by 1,633 in the two districts.

With 98 fresh cases, the cumulative confirmed cases rose to 60,648 in Nellore district. The caseload came down further to just 1,682 with 555 patients getting discharged. The count increased to 58,663 in Prakasam district as 104 persons tested positive for the disease. At the same time, as many as 1,280 patients recovered from the illness, bringing down the number of active cases down to 2,159.

Meanwhile, the Nellore district administration urged pensioners not to personally visit EPF office to give life certificate as it was not safe for them. They could digitally submit the certificates by accessing Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance(UMANG) App.

Anticipating a surge in coming days, Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar exhorted the grassroots level functionaries to pro-actively identify new coronavirus cases and keep a tab on their blood oxygen level so that they can be shifted to the hospitals if need be. The number of new cases might go up in the coming days, he said, while interacting with the village-level functionaries from the assembly constituencies of Ongole, Chirala, Parchur, Addanki, and S.N.Padu.