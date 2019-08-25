Health services in rural, tribal areas will be improved: Minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has said that health services in rural and interior tribal areas will be strengthened through upgradation of basic amenities, improvement of infrastructure and sanctioning of full-fledged equipment to the remote PHCs and sub-centres.

The Health Minister visited the King George Hospital (KGH) along with Deputy CM and Minister for Tribal Welfare P. Pushpa Srivani, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy, DME K. Babji and others on Saturday.

Later addressing the district review meeting on health at the Zilla Parishad hall, the Health Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on the improvement of health facilities in the State, particularly in the tribal and rural areas. The allocation of ₹12 crore to Medical and Health in the State budget was an indication of the priority given to health.

He said that PHCs and sub-centres would be strengthened and 770 new vehicles would be procured for 108 services. Vehicles would also be procured for 104 services, he added.

The tenders for procurement of vehicles would be finalised in the first week of September. The upgradation of health centres would be done in a phased manner in two years.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao explained about the lack of equipment in some of the PHCs in Agency, while others had no buildings. There was also an acute shortage of drivers for the ambulances. MLAs from the district brought to the notice of the Health Minister on the health problems in their respective Assembly segments.

Paderu MLA Bhagyalakshmi said that though the Paderu Area hospital was upgraded into a district-level hospital, the staff strength was not increased. Elamanchili MLA Kannababu, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri, Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnadh and Madugula MLA B. Muthyala Naidu were among those who spoke.

VMRDA Commissioner Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao sought the allocation of funds to KGH and VGH (Ghosha hospital) for their development.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana sought the sanction of additional posts of sanitary supervisors in view of the expansion of GVMC due to merger of outlying areas. She also sought sanction of permanent staff to tackle seasonal diseases and outbreak of epidemics.

The Principal Secretary (Health) said that the gaps in the urban health system would be looked into and vacancies of staff at the health centres would be filled.

Palliative care policy

Chairman, Sneha Sandhya Age Care foundation, G. Sambasiva Rao, along with Managing Trustee & Medical Director N.S. Raju, requested Deputy Chief Minsiter and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas to formulate palliative care policy in the State on the lines of Kerala and Telangana. Mr. Sambasiva Rao, who met the Minister at government circuit house here on Saturday, said that though Indian Medical Council had already incorporated palliative care curriculum this year, much more needs to be done.

The Minister assured to look into the matter.