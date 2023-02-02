Health secretary visits GGH, Vijayawada

February 02, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Principal Secretary and nodal officer of Government General Hospitals in Guntur and Vijayawada, M.T. Krishna Babu called on the children who underwent surgeries for cleft lip and cleft palate deformities in the free camp under way at GGH, Vijayawada on Thursday.

Mr. Krishna Babu along with NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Central MLA and GGH development committee member Malladi Vishnu and others interacted with the children.

Mr. Krishna Babu said that the under the ongoing campaign by Mission Smile children with cleft lip and cleft palate deformities are provided with free life-changing surgeries. He said that in two days 18 surgeries were performed at the GGH.

Mission Smile has performed over 1,200 surgeries in Andhra Pradesh and in Vijayawada alone 170 surgeries were performed since 2016.

EHS wing inaugurated

Mr. Dilli Rao inaugurated the Employee Health Scheme outpatient wing on the premises of the Super speciality block of the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada.

Later, he inspected the hospital and inquired with patients about the services being provided. Mr. Rao underwent a blood pressure check-up on the occasion. GGH superintendent Ch. Sowbhagya Lakshmi and others were present.