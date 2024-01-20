ADVERTISEMENT

Health of fasting Anganwadi workers ‘deteriorating’

January 20, 2024 04:26 am | Updated 04:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Their fast unto death in support of 11-point charter of demands enters third day

The Hindu Bureau

The health condition of the fasting Anganwadi leaders and workers “started deteriorating” as their fast-unto-death protest entered third day on January 19.

“Their glucose levels are falling and they have become weak,’ V.R. Jyothi, State general secretary of IFTU-affiliated A.P. Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union, who was one of the fasting leaders, told The Hindu.

In all, 17 women of various unions representing the Anganwadi workers and helpers, and staff members working at various Anganwadi centres across the State had launched indefinite fast on January 17.

About 1.06 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers, working at 55,607 centres in the State, had been on strike for the last 39 days in support of their 11-point charter of demands.

Anganwadi staff of various districts were extending their support to the fasting leaders.

