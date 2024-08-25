ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Health Minister urges govt. and private hospitals to extend quality healthcare to patients

Updated - August 25, 2024 08:44 am IST

Published - August 25, 2024 08:20 am IST - GUNTUR

The government hospitals are under tremendous pressure due to the increasing number of patients, says Satya Kumar Yadav

Sambasiva Rao M.

Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurating a cardiology ICU at DVC Hospital & Research Centre at Vadlamudi, in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav has appealed to the public and private hospitals to extend quality healthcare service at affordable cost.

The Minister participated in the sixth anniversary celebrations of DVC Hospital & Research Centre at Vadlamudi in Guntur district on August 24 (Saturday) and inaugurated a new cardiology ICU. TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra also participated in the event. 

The hospital, with 10 super-speciality and 15 speciality facilities, is extending good services to people, he said.  

Mr. Satya Kumar said the government hospitals were under tremendous pressure due to the increasing number of patients. “In one sense, this reflects the people’s faith in the public health institutions though the prime reason could be the high costs of private healthcare services. The Government General Hospitals, District Hospitals, Area Hospitals, Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres handle around 2.50 lakh out-patients daily, besides admitting around 15,000 patients everyday,” he said.  

Around 11,000 doctors work in government hospitals while the total bed capacity in these hospitals is around 35,000, he said.

The private healthcare sector, however, presents a different story. High cost is among the major complaints, along with some exploitation cases fuelled by monetary considerations, said the Minister.

“Besides high cost, doctors are in a hurry to see as many patients as possible. In the process, the doctors’ attention expected by patients often goes missing,” he said.  

Later in the day, Mr. Satya Kumar attended a membership drive organised by the BJP in Guntur. He urged the party cadre to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

