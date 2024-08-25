GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Health Minister urges govt. and private hospitals to extend quality healthcare to patients

The government hospitals are under tremendous pressure due to the increasing number of patients, says Satya Kumar Yadav

Updated - August 25, 2024 08:44 am IST

Published - August 25, 2024 08:20 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurating a cardiology ICU at DVC Hospital & Research Centre at Vadlamudi, in Guntur on Saturday.

Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurating a cardiology ICU at DVC Hospital & Research Centre at Vadlamudi, in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav has appealed to the public and private hospitals to extend quality healthcare service at affordable cost.

The Minister participated in the sixth anniversary celebrations of DVC Hospital & Research Centre at Vadlamudi in Guntur district on August 24 (Saturday) and inaugurated a new cardiology ICU. TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra also participated in the event. 

The hospital, with 10 super-speciality and 15 speciality facilities, is extending good services to people, he said.  

Mr. Satya Kumar said the government hospitals were under tremendous pressure due to the increasing number of patients. “In one sense, this reflects the people’s faith in the public health institutions though the prime reason could be the high costs of private healthcare services. The Government General Hospitals, District Hospitals, Area Hospitals, Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres handle around 2.50 lakh out-patients daily, besides admitting around 15,000 patients everyday,” he said.  

Around 11,000 doctors work in government hospitals while the total bed capacity in these hospitals is around 35,000, he said.

The private healthcare sector, however, presents a different story. High cost is among the major complaints, along with some exploitation cases fuelled by monetary considerations, said the Minister.

“Besides high cost, doctors are in a hurry to see as many patients as possible. In the process, the doctors’ attention expected by patients often goes missing,” he said.  

Later in the day, Mr. Satya Kumar attended a membership drive organised by the BJP in Guntur. He urged the party cadre to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.