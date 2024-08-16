Health Minister releases 30-point action plan for better performance of GGHs in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Y. Satya Kumar released a 30-point action plan for better performance of the Government General Hospitals (GGHs), including the 11 old institutions and new ones coming up, at the Secretariat on August 16 (Friday).

It aims at creating a positive environment and ambience in the GGHs, with due focus on monitoring the functioning of doctors, diagnostic equipment and machines, rendering hassle-free Out-Patient (OP) services, and making superspeciality services available at all GGHs.

More importantly, the action plan envisages the rating of GGHs on the basis of certain parameters to foster healthy competition in healthcare service delivery, and evaluation of the discharge of duties by the Superintendents (of GGHs).

Addressing the media along with Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu and Director of Public Health and Family Welfare C. Hari Kiran, Mr. Satya Kumar said his department was committed to ensuring the conduct of advanced surgeries and organ transplantation in all the hospitals.

Way forward

He said various measures were planned to be taken up in the short-term (three to six months), medium-term (one year) and the long-term.

The short-term measures, including creating neat and clean environment through proper sanitation and upkeep of hospitals premises, a periodic audit of the demand and availability of stretchers, wheelchairs, Mahaprasthanam vehicles etc., overcoming the shortage of manpower in critical areas like Male Nursing Orderlies (MNOs), Female Nursing Orderlies (FNOs), lab and other technicians, doing OP registrations within 30 minutes of the patients’ arrival, provision of special rooms for collecting blood and other samples for diagnostic tests near the OP consultation rooms and facilitating the issue of reports at 2 p.m. every day and sending them to registered mobile numbers, rendering evening OP services from 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., utilisation of the decentralised budget and Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Patient Care Fund by the Superintendents for procuring the reagents in case of problem in their supply by the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation and prompt redress of complaints of bribery in rendering ‘104’ and ‘108’ health support services.

Adequate provision of various diagnostic equipment and machines like X-ray machines, CT scans, MRI systems, ventilators and ultrasound devices, revamping air-conditioning systems, ensuring effective sterilisation of operation theaters to prevent infections, and rating the hospitals are steps planned to be taken in the medium-term.

The long-term measures mainly comprise rendering of superspeciality services like cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, nephrology, neurosurgery, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, radiation oncology, radio therapy, etc. at all the GGHs, enabling heart, kidney, liver transplantation, and effective digital library services to doctors, and development of required infrastructure, particularly at the new teaching hospitals.