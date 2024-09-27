GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health Minister reiterates commitment to develop Dharmavaram Assembly constituency in A.P.

Satya Kumar Yadav says that special attention should be given to the prevention of drinking water problems, including identifying and repairing water pipeline leakages

Updated - September 27, 2024 07:57 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Minister of Health Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday expressed his commitment to transforming the Dharmavaram Assembly constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district into an exemplary constituency through collaborative efforts from all departments.

At a review meeting with officials at the district, division, and mandal levels to discuss action plans for the holistic development of the district, Mr. Yadav instructed the concerned authorities to submit comprehensive reports outlining the current issues and proposed plans for resolution. Special attention should be given to the prevention of drinking water problems, including identifying and repairing water pipeline leakages, and completion of the water life mission, he stressed.

The Minister highlighted the implementation of various welfare schemes by both the central and State governments, emphasising the need for awareness programmes for labourers regarding employment opportunities. The officials were directed to allocate and oversee the utilisation of the 15th Finance funds across different sectors, with detailed reports on the implementation progress.

With Dharmavaram constituency comprising four mandals and 208 habitations, the department of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation highlighted the need to provide safe and clean drinking water to all habitations through Central schemes, PWS schemes, and hand pumps as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:52 pm IST

