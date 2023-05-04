ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister inspects cancer centre construction in Kurnool

May 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Cancer centre is being constructed at ₹120 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Thursday said the State Cancer Centre, being constructed on the premises of the government Kurnool medical college, reflected the State government’s commitment to public health. She was inspecting the construction of the facility along with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

The Health Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on developing the State’s medical infrastructure and the ₹120-crore cancer centre is being built with the financial support of the Central and State governments. Tendering is on to procure equipment of the latest technology for the cancer centre, which will have high-end radiation oncology, medical oncology and surgical oncology departments.

The Ministers directed the Managing Director of APMSIDC to provide the equipment as soon as possible.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Rajini also inaugurated women’s PG hostel buildings, constructed at ₹4.50 crore at Kurnool Medical College.

Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, APMSIDC MD D. Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collector Narav Reddy Maurya, ADME Satya Varaprasad, APMSIDC SE Krishna Reddy, superintendent of government hospital Narendra Nath Reddy, medical college principal Sudhakar and DMHO Rama Giddaiah also participated in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US