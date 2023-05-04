Health Minister inspects cancer centre construction in Kurnool

May 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KURNOOL

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Thursday said the State Cancer Centre, being constructed on the premises of the government Kurnool medical college, reflected the State government’s commitment to public health. She was inspecting the construction of the facility along with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

The Health Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on developing the State’s medical infrastructure and the ₹120-crore cancer centre is being built with the financial support of the Central and State governments. Tendering is on to procure equipment of the latest technology for the cancer centre, which will have high-end radiation oncology, medical oncology and surgical oncology departments.

The Ministers directed the Managing Director of APMSIDC to provide the equipment as soon as possible.

Ms. Rajini also inaugurated women’s PG hostel buildings, constructed at ₹4.50 crore at Kurnool Medical College.

Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, APMSIDC MD D. Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collector Narav Reddy Maurya, ADME Satya Varaprasad, APMSIDC SE Krishna Reddy, superintendent of government hospital Narendra Nath Reddy, medical college principal Sudhakar and DMHO Rama Giddaiah also participated in the programme.