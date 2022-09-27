Health Minister inaugurates two more UPHCs in city

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 27, 2022 22:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini inaugurated two Dr. Y.S.R. Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in the city on Tuesday.

The UPHCs were built at a cost of ₹1 crore each with all the medical facilities at APIIC Colony in Autonagar and Karmika Nagar in Gangireddula Dibba areas in the East constituency.

Ms. Rajini later addressed a meeting at the Gangireddyla Dibba UPHC. She said that the State government had so far spent over ₹16,000 crore to develop the health sector in the State. She said UPHCs should provide all basic healthcare services, including conducting deliveries, as all the necessary equipment, medicines and staff were made available.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar and others were present. Recently, Ms. Rajini inaugurated an UPHC in the Central constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app