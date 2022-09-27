Andhra Pradesh

Health Minister inaugurates two more UPHCs in city

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini inaugurated two Dr. Y.S.R. Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in the city on Tuesday.

The UPHCs were built at a cost of ₹1 crore each with all the medical facilities at APIIC Colony in Autonagar and Karmika Nagar in Gangireddula Dibba areas in the East constituency.

Ms. Rajini later addressed a meeting at the Gangireddyla Dibba UPHC. She said that the State government had so far spent over ₹16,000 crore to develop the health sector in the State. She said UPHCs should provide all basic healthcare services, including conducting deliveries, as all the necessary equipment, medicines and staff were made available.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar and others were present. Recently, Ms. Rajini inaugurated an UPHC in the Central constituency.


