ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister inaugurates Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital

February 15, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Vidadala Rajani inaugurating Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO 

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, along with Agarwals Eye Hospitals chairman Amar Agarwal, inaugurated the ninth branch of Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital here on Wednesday.

The Minister appreciated the hospital management for investing in Andhra Pradesh, to provide quality treatment to the patients.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to offer more health facilities in the State. The government has allocated ₹13,000 crore for the health sector, and the Dr. YSR Kanti Velugu programme is receiving good response from the public,” the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We welcome the services of private hospitals, and more donors are requested to join hands with the government to extend better services to the poor and needy,” Ms. Rajini said.

Prof. Amar Agarwal and Agarwal’s Eye Hospital regional head K.K.S. Chakravarthy said that plans were afoot to establish hospitals in Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Gajuwaka and Machilipatnam.

Corneal specialist Ramya, who attended the programme, said as an inaugural offer, free consultation and eye check up services would be offered to senior citizens till the end of this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US