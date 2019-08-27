Health Minister inaugurates ‘Accurate Lab’

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas inaugurated the ‘Accurate Lab’ which was upgraded with advanced equipment at the K.V.S.R. Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the city on Monday.

While appreciating the establishment of the lab with state-of-the-art equipment, Mr. Srinivas asked the laboratory representatives to conduct a study in Uddanam area of Srikakulam district where many people are suffering from chronic kidney diseases due to unknown reasons .

“Many studies have been conducted so far but the causes of the endemic disease have not been found and locals continue to fall victims to it,” Mr. Srinivas said.

He assured that the government would extend all support to the laboratory if they come forward to conduct the study in the region.

The laboratory, which was one of the few accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories in the State, is awaiting recognition by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Food safety wing officials plan to use the services available at the lab for testing food samples collected during raids on eateries.

The laboratory, equipped with imported equipment worth crores of rupees, offers tests on pesticide residues, heavy metal residues, major ions, illegal dyes and minerals testing among others, manager K. Manohar said.

It is formerly known as Annoor Envirochem and Food Analytical Laboratory.