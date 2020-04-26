Health Minister asks Rapid Response Teams to get cracking

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Sunday asked the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to remain alert, with new COVID-19 positive cases being identified in the State, including Srikakulam district.

Mr. Srinivas rushed to Srikakulam district which was coronavirus-free till recently, following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Now, the government has its focus on the district as more than four lakh migrant workers have close contacts there.

Helpline centres

“The entire district administration, including the RRTs, should remain alert round the clock. Patients and suspected cases should be admitted to hospitals immediately. If necessary, all the PHCs will be converted into fever hospitals. Village secretariat buildings can also be used as temporary facilities. All helpline centres should function effectively,” said the Minister.

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas, who also participated in the review meeting, directed Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy to enforce the lockdown norms strictly in the Patapatnam containment area, where three cases were confirmed on Saturday and another positive case on Sunday.

Mr. Nivas informed the Speaker and Ministers that strict orders had been issued to make people stay indoor.

Tracing and quarantine

“About 1,445 foreign returnees and their 4,271 close relatives are following the quarantine rules strictly. We have collected the data of 230 persons who had returned from New Delhi. Around 480 persons had come to their native places from Mumbai recently. Around 15,483 persons who had close contacts with them have also been sent to quarantine facilities,” said Mr. Nivas.

He urged the people with suspected symptoms to alert either the village volunteers or health workers immediately to help the administration take appropriate measures.

Mr. Nivas told media that household survey had been intensified in Kaguvada, Sidi, Korasavada and other 15 villages, which fell under the containment zone. “Water, medicines and essential commodities will be delivered at the doorstep of people in the zone,” he added.

Special hospital

Later, the Health Minister made a surprise visit to the red zone area of Patapatnam.

He asked the police to deploy additional forces to prevent unwanted movement of people.

“A COVID-19 hospital with 30 beds is being set up in the community health centre at Patapatnam,” the Health Minister said.