Health Minister asks officials to supply water through tankers

KURNOOL

08 April 2021 01:10 IST

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has asked the Panchayati Raj, Rural Water Supply and Health Department officials to ensure there were no new cases of gastroenteritis, after four persons died in the past two days either due to supply of contaminated water or having food that was not fit for consumption.

About 50 cases of gastroenteritis were reported at Gorukallu village in Gadivemula Mandal on Tuesday and Wednesday reportedly due to contamination of drinking water supplied through pipelines. According to District Collector G. Veerapandian, the pipelines were 20 years old, and the water got contaminated due to a leak.

The Health Minister asked the engineers to immediately arrange supply of water through tankers to all villages, where contamination was reported.

District Medical and Health Officer Rama Giddaiah told the Minister that none of the three deaths in the village were due to the gatroenteritis. He said that 43 of the 50 persons who had fallen sick had recovered and returned home, while four were being treated in the village medical camp and three were being treated in the Government Hospital at Nandyal. Four persons had gone to private hospitals, where their condition was being monitored.

A survey was being carried out by the health department officials to find out if anyone in the village had any symptoms of the gastroenteritis or any other health problems.