Health emergency funds of CMRF exempted from model code of conduct

March 20, 2024 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - GUNTUR

There is no restriction on releasing funds from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) and Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMRF) to deserving people for emergency diseases like heart stroke, kidney-related ailments and cancer, even when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, informed Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

During a review meeting on March 19 at the Secretariat with senior IAS officers, Mr. Meena clarified that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has exempted certain emergency works from the ambit of the MCC, and that officials could process these files.

The CEO added that the ongoing social security pensions such as old-age pension, widow pension and disabled pension could be continued during the code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from emergency health issues, political leaders could also participate in national days like Harmony Day, Gandhi Jayanti and others. However, they are not allowed to make political comments while participating in such events, he clarified.

Mr. Meena said that the works related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) could be continued and employment provided to workers as usual, even during the code.

He added that bills pertaining to completed works could be released from the public exchequer. At the same time, he said that the government could not release funds for the works which were yet to commence, despite contracts being awarded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.