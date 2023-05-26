HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health, Education Dept. staff unhappy with transfer rules

The decision to give first priority to mutual transfers would be of no help to employees posted at remote places, they say

May 26, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
State Teachers Union president K. Joga Rao addressing the association members in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

State Teachers Union president K. Joga Rao addressing the association members in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Employees of the Health and Education Department expressed displeasure over the government order (G.O. 371) with regard to transfers.

According to sources, the Health Department staff are unhappy over the decision to give first priority to mutual transfers. They said this would be of no help to employees who are posted at remote places, and called for adoption of uniform transfer rules that would benefit all employees such as staff nurses, head nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists and community health officers.

“Mutual transfers help only those who have already benefited through postings in areas close to the district headquarters,” said a senior employee of the department.

Meanwhile, State Teachers Union’s vice-president K. Joga Rao and Vizianagaram district general secretary D. Shyam asked the government to come out with the actual number of vacancies during the counselling process. Addressing a meeting of the association members, Mr. Joga Rao said the government should not allow the intervention of district committees with regard to posts under preferential category.

Mr. Shyam urged the government to ensure promotions on a permanent basis and make necessary changes to the G.O. 47 with regard to transfers of teachers.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.