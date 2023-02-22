ADVERTISEMENT

Health Dept., YosAid Innovation Foundation to implement Care Companion Programme in Andhra Pradesh

February 22, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Staff nurses, counsellors, and midlevel healthcare providers to be upskilled

Tharun Boda

Health Commissioner J. Nivas and the representatives of YosAid Innovation Foundation exchanging MoU documents at Mangalagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Health and Family Welfare Department, in association with Bengaluru-based YosAid Innovation Foundation (YIF), will implement the Care Companion Programme (CCP), an initiative to support mothers and newborns.

Health Commissioner J. Nivas, YIF co-CEO and co-founder Shahed, country director Seema Murthy and associate director Tanmay Pathani exchanged Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) documents at Mangalagiri on February 21 (Tuesday).

The CCP will be implemented at district, teaching and area hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and health and wellness centres across the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As a part of this programme, mothers, patients, family members and caregivers will be trained in basic, yet effective medical skills which will help in recovery. Also, staff nurses, counsellors, and midlevel healthcare providers (MLHP) will be upskilled.

The CCP will also promote and improve the quality of life of mothers and newborns.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US