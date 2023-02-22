Health Dept., YosAid Innovation Foundation to implement Care Companion Programme in Andhra Pradesh

February 22, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Health and Family Welfare Department, in association with Bengaluru-based YosAid Innovation Foundation (YIF), will implement the Care Companion Programme (CCP), an initiative to support mothers and newborns.

Health Commissioner J. Nivas, YIF co-CEO and co-founder Shahed, country director Seema Murthy and associate director Tanmay Pathani exchanged Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) documents at Mangalagiri on February 21 (Tuesday).

The CCP will be implemented at district, teaching and area hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and health and wellness centres across the State.

As a part of this programme, mothers, patients, family members and caregivers will be trained in basic, yet effective medical skills which will help in recovery. Also, staff nurses, counsellors, and midlevel healthcare providers (MLHP) will be upskilled.

The CCP will also promote and improve the quality of life of mothers and newborns.