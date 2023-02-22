HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health Dept., YosAid Innovation Foundation to implement Care Companion Programme in Andhra Pradesh

Staff nurses, counsellors, and midlevel healthcare providers to be upskilled

February 22, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Health Commissioner J. Nivas and the representatives of YosAid Innovation Foundation exchanging MoU documents at Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Health Commissioner J. Nivas and the representatives of YosAid Innovation Foundation exchanging MoU documents at Mangalagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Health and Family Welfare Department, in association with Bengaluru-based YosAid Innovation Foundation (YIF), will implement the Care Companion Programme (CCP), an initiative to support mothers and newborns.

Health Commissioner J. Nivas, YIF co-CEO and co-founder Shahed, country director Seema Murthy and associate director Tanmay Pathani exchanged Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) documents at Mangalagiri on February 21 (Tuesday).

The CCP will be implemented at district, teaching and area hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and health and wellness centres across the State.

As a part of this programme, mothers, patients, family members and caregivers will be trained in basic, yet effective medical skills which will help in recovery. Also, staff nurses, counsellors, and midlevel healthcare providers (MLHP) will be upskilled.

The CCP will also promote and improve the quality of life of mothers and newborns.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.