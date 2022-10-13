Health Commissioner denies allegations of negligence in snakebite death case

The boy was reportedly brought to hospital three hours after the incident

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 02:45 IST

Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner J. Nivas refuted allegations of negligence on the part of officials in arranging medical treatment for a boy who died after being bitten by a snake at KVB Puram mandal in Tirupati district.

In a release, Mr. Nivas stated that the seven-year-old boy, Basavayya, was brought to the KVB Puram primary health centre by Puthuru locals at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said the medical officer concerned had immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and anti-snake venom injection. “Since the boy was brought to the hospital three hours after the snakebite, his health condition deteriorated. The medical officer who noticed this called a 108 ambulance to shift the boy to the Srikalahasthi area hospital at 2:03 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital by 2:09 p.m. and he died under treatment at 2:18 p.m.,” Mr. Nivas said.

Since the deceased couldn't be shifted in the 108 vehicle as it had immediately left to attend another emergency call from a pregnant woman, the medical officer tried to arrange a private vehicle and had even offered her own vehicle but the boy's relatives denied help, Mr. Nivas said.

He said to avoid such situations, the government has formed a committee with the DSP, RDO and private ambulance operators to transport the bodies of deceased patients at fixed rates. The rates were displayed at all the CHCs, area hospitals and district hospitals, he said.

