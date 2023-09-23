Health camps for sanitary workers held as part of Indian Swachhta League

September 23, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Around 1,800 sanitary employees working with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) participated in medical camp ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Sivir’ organised in all three circles of the city as part of the Indian Swachhata League 2.0 initiative.

Tests including kidney and lipid profiles, complete urine analysis (CUA), complete blood count (CBP), random blood sugar (RBS), fasting blood sugar (FBS)/postprandial blood sugar (PBS), fever screening, blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG), and ultrasound examinations.

In addition to health assessments, sanitary workers were also provided with essential protective gear, including gloves, masks, radium jackets, and footwear.

Chief Medical Officer P. Ratnavali, Zonal Commissioner Ravi Chand, doctors, ANMs, Asha workers, lab technicians and others were present at the health camp.

Social media post, photography contest for citizens

Later, the officials announced social media contests with the themes ‘Impact of Plastic’ and ‘Impact of Garbage’ across different categories. The first prize winners for the photography and Instagram post categories will each receive ₹20,000, while the second prize winners will get ₹10,000 and the third prize winners ₹5,000. In the Instagram reel and Public Service Announcement (PSA) categories, the winners will receive a prize of ₹30,000 rupees, followed by ₹20,000 for the second prize winners and ₹10,000 rupees for the third. The last date for registration for these contests in September 26.

Encouraging citizens to take part in the contest and contribute to the ‘Swachh Vijayawada’ Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said that a clean environment is a shared responsibility, and it begins with each one of us.