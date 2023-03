March 05, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - KURNOOL

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool Board of Governors Chairman H.A. Ranganath inaugurated ‘Sri Dhanvantari Health and Wellness Cente’ and ‘Pathanjali Maharshi Yoga Center’ on the institute campus in Kurnool on Saturday.

IIITDM Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu and IIT Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana were also present.