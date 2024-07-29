Headway in Tirupati kidnap case: four arrested

The Tirupati police have arrested four persons in connection with the sensational kidnap that occurred under the Bhakarapeta police limits on July 24, making a significant headway. The police recovered a fake pistol, injection syringes with sedatives and a four-wheeler from their possession.

The kidnap

Jangam Bhaskar of Cheruvumundarapalli in Chinnagottigallu mandal was kidnapped on July 24 when he was going in an autorickshaw on Bhakarapet Ghat Road. He was threatened with the fake gun and was later sedated.

The kidnappers then called the victim’s son, Reddy Kiran, and demanded a ranson of ₹5 crore.When he expressed his inability to arrange that amount, they brought it down to ₹1 crore.

After Mr. Kiran alerted the local police, Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu formed a number of teams headed by Additional SP J. Kulasekhar and comprising inspectors from Tiruchanur, Bhakarapet and the cyber cell.

On Monday, police teams searching in Bhakarapet zeroed in on the accused, identified as Bathukolla Mohammed Jeeshan (26), Mohammed Qasif (25), Arkam Khan (27) and Shaik Jahid Basha (23), hailing from Chinnagottigallu and Bengaluru.

The accused tried to flee but were caught by the police personnel after a hot chase. “The four already have several cases of burglary and those relating to redsanders smuggling against them,” Mr. Subbarayudu told the media in Monday.