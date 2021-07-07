Heads of various Mutts pray at Tirumala

Tirumala:

07 July 2021 16:50 IST

The Chief pontiff of Sri Virupaksha Vidyaranya Mahasamsthanam, Humpi mutt Jagadguru Vidyaranya Bharati and Ganapathy Sachidanada Swamy of Sri datta peetam, Mysore, on Wednesday offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

As the tradition the religious heads were received separately and extended with the darshan of the presiding deity. TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy extended them the temple honours.

