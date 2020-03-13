Andhra Pradesh

Headmistress in ACB net ‘for taking bribe’

Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Chodavaram Z.P. High School headmistress D. Krishna Kumari red-handed for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹4,500 to pass monthly bills of mid-day meal programme from the organiser Manga, at Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam district on Friday. Ms. Manga approached ACB officials, who laid a trap after ascertaining facts. On Friday, the ACB team caught the headmistress while accepting bribe. The inked currency has been seized.

