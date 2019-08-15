Headmaster, teacher arrested for ‘sexually harassing’ girl students

The City Police on Wednesday arrested a headmaster and a teacher of the Upper Primary Government School at Peddipalem under Anandapuram police station limits on charges of sexually harassing two girl students.

The incident came to light after a woman faculty of the school lodged a police complaint.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) S. Ranga Reddy, school headmaster B. Venkateswarlu and teacher Sundara Rao, both aged around 50, allegedly sexually harassed two Class V girls on the school premises on Wednesday when other students and staff were busy making arrangements for Independence Day celebrations. The girl students complained to woman faculty Roja Ramani who reported it to the police.

MEO faulted

During primary investigation, some fourth and fifth class girl students alleged that the two teachers had been sexually harassing them since the last one year.

“The girls alleged that the teachers had taken their nude photographs many times. The teachers reportedly threatened the girls that their parents would be killed, if they complained about them to anyone,” said DCP Ranga Reddy.

The DCP also found fault with the Mandal Education Officer (MEO), saying that the latter allegedly failed in taking action against the teachers even after he was informed about the issue by Ms. Roja Ramani.

“This is a horrific incident. Strict action must be taken against the teachers. I have passed on instructions to our staff to ensure that the case is put to trial at the earliest,” the DCP told The Hindu.

POCSO Act

Anandapuram police have registered cases under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

Soon after the incident came to light, District Education Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy has passed on instructions pertaining to suspension of the teachers with immediate effect.