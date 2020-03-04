Headmaster held for ‘sexual assaulting’ girl students

ONGOLE

04 March 2020 00:28 IST

Prakasam Police arrested the headmaster of a government-run school on charge of sexually assaulting girl students at Epurupalem, near Chirala, on Tuesday.

Police made the arrest after enraged parents of the girl students thrashed the accused headmaster, identified as Jaganatham Nagabhushan, and entered into an argument with school authorities.

Advertising

Advertising

Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents of some victims, Epurupalem police booked a case against the headmaster under Sections 356, 354 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.