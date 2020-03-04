Andhra Pradesh

Headmaster held for ‘sexual assaulting’ girl students

Prakasam Police arrested the headmaster of a government-run school on charge of sexually assaulting girl students at Epurupalem, near Chirala, on Tuesday.

Police made the arrest after enraged parents of the girl students thrashed the accused headmaster, identified as Jaganatham Nagabhushan, and entered into an argument with school authorities.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents of some victims, Epurupalem police booked a case against the headmaster under Sections 356, 354 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

