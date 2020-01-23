Headmaster booked for ‘misbehaving’ with minor

A headmaster allegedly misbehaved with a minor girl drawing widespread criticism from his fraternity.
Srirama Reddy (58) was allegedly misbehaving with the third class student. The issue came to light on Wednesday when the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the local police. The girl narrated the sequence of incidents that led to her parents to approach the police.
“We have booked a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the headmaster,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jammalamadugu) N. Nagaraju. A dubious track record is attributed to the teacher as he was reportedly involved in a similar incident in the past, though no complaint had been received.
