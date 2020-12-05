Headache, epilepsy affect 20 persons in Eluru

Reasons for sudden bout not known

Twenty persons, including children, fell sick with reeling situation and epilepsy symptoms in the town on Saturday. The reasons for the illness were not immediately known.

Medical and Health, Revenue and Police officials rushed to the colonies. Emergency medical services were being provided in the medical camps arranged in the streets.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas visited the Government Headquarters Hospital, Eluru, and enquired about the health condition of the patients. He spoke to the doctors and directed them to provide better treatment for them.

West Godavari Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla told The Hindu that cases were reported from different areas in the town since morning. There was a spurt in cases by evening, he said.

“Residents of Dakshina Veedhi, Arundathi Peta, Ashok Nagar, Toorpu Veedhi and other areas fell sick and were admitted to the government hospital. Patients were complaining of headache,” Mr. Shukla said.

The condition of a six-year-old girl was stated to be serious, and she was shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for better treatment. “The condition of all the affected people is out of danger, and a few were discharged. The condition of the girl, shifted to Vijayawada is also stable,” the Joint Collector said.

Medical camps have been arranged in the colonies and about 25 ambulances, 100 doctors and necessary paramedical staff were kept ready. Sanitation drive was being taken up in the entire town.

District Medical and Health Officer Sunanda and other officials are monitoring the situation. Samples have been sent to Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Vijayawada. A separate ward has been arranged for the patients in Government Headquarters Hospital, Mr. Shukla said.

Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said that police forces were pressed into service to help the grama and ward sachivalayam staff, who were conducting house-to-house surveys. “Staff working in all the 62 sachivalayams were pressed into service to meet the emergency, along with the police,” the SP said.