Head constable injured after gun misfires in Anantapur

A head constable with the Armed Reserve police suffered injury on his upper abdomen when a gun accidentally went off at Anantapur early on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head constable Subba Raju was cleaning the rifle while on duty at the District Collectorate, when the misfire was reported. Even as he was handling the rifle, it suddenly went off and the bullet pierced through the left portion of his rib cage. Fellow police personnel on duty rushed to the spot and found him lying on the floor, screaming.

Raju was immediately rushed to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur and treated. The bullet was carefully removed from his body by a team of doctors, after which his condition was reported to be stable.

The police department has ordered an internal probe into the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.