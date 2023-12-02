HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Head constable in A.P.’s Annamayya district suspended over sexual harassment allegation

December 02, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, who lodged a complaint with the Obulavaripalle police of Annamayya district three months ago regarding the missing of her 17-year-old daughter, has alleged that a head constable of the said police station, allegedly misbehaved with her during the investigation process.

According to a senior police officer in Annamayya district, a 17-year-old girl from a village in Obulavaripalle mandal had reportedly eloped with a youth in August this year. Her mother approached the area police and a girl-missing case was registered.

On a tip-off in September, a police team led by the head constable and a woman constable reached Hyderabad to trace the girl. The girl’s mother reportedly accompanied the head constable to Hyderabad.

After tracing the girl and taking her into safe custody, the head constable and the mother-daughter duo took accommodation at a lodge. “Two rooms were booked at that time, one each for the head constable and the mother-daughter duo along with woman constable. After refreshing in their rooms for about twenty minutes, all the four had left the place and reached Obulavaripalle the next day.” the official said.

After two months, a couple of days ago, the minor girl’s mother made allegations against the head constable, saying that he had misbehaved with her during their stay at the lodge, besides verbally abusing her.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Deputy SP (Rajampeta) V.N.K Chaitanya on Friday night placed the head constable under suspension and ordered an inquiry into it.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.