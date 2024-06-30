ADVERTISEMENT

Head constable felicitated for his service to the poor in Vizianagaram

Published - June 30, 2024 06:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Advocates and academicians felicitating head constable K. Krishnamurthy in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Representatives of Viswa Kala Parishad, Vanitha Walkers Club, Gurajada Brahmin Samakhya, Tilak Foundation and others felicitated Parvatipuram head constable Komiri Krishnamurthy who became popular for his service activities for the poor people and providing financial assistance to the needy students every month.

Mr. Krishanmurthy got many awards for contributing money towards service activities as soon as he gets salary in the first week of every month.

Senior advocate and National Walkers Club former Governor and advocate S.S.S.S. Raju and Viswa Kala Parishad founder Chintalapudi Trinatha Rao said that Mr. Krishnamurthy proved that common people and employees could also take up service activities within their financial means.

