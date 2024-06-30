GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Head constable felicitated for his service to the poor in Vizianagaram

Published - June 30, 2024 06:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Advocates and academicians felicitating head constable K. Krishnamurthy in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Advocates and academicians felicitating head constable K. Krishnamurthy in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Representatives of Viswa Kala Parishad, Vanitha Walkers Club, Gurajada Brahmin Samakhya, Tilak Foundation and others felicitated Parvatipuram head constable Komiri Krishnamurthy who became popular for his service activities for the poor people and providing financial assistance to the needy students every month.

Mr. Krishanmurthy got many awards for contributing money towards service activities as soon as he gets salary in the first week of every month.

Senior advocate and National Walkers Club former Governor and advocate S.S.S.S. Raju and Viswa Kala Parishad founder Chintalapudi Trinatha Rao said that Mr. Krishnamurthy proved that common people and employees could also take up service activities within their financial means.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.