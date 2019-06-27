Head constable ‘commits suicide’ in Chittoor

A head constable attached to the II-Town police station here, K. Ramprasad (55) committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Tuesday midnight.

According to the II-Town police, Ramprasad had as usual reached home after duty on Tuesday night and had dinner with his spouse and son, before retiring into his personal room. Close to midnight, when there was some commotion in the room, the family members barged inside only to find Ramprasad hanging to an iron-bar arranged across the rooftop by the deceased, using his lungi. The police who spoke to the family members said that Ramprasad was suffering from health complications in addition to domestic issues. On Wednesday morning, the body was shifted to Government General Hospital in Chittoor. A case was registered.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu spoke to the family members and consoled them, assuring them of all possible help from the department. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.