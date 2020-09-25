He will live in people’s hearts, says Governor

He enthralled connoisseurs, common people alike: Jagan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday condoled the death of noted playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Mr. Harichandan said Balasubrahmanyam was in the hearts of crores of people across the globe by singing songs in 16 languages, predominantly in Telugu, Hindu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other languages.

Place in Guinness Book

A legend in the music field, Balasubrahmanyam received several awards for his contribution to the Indian film industry, the Governor said, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. He found a place in the Guinness World Records for recording more than 40,000 songs.

In his condolences, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Balasubrahmanyam had enthralled the connoisseurs and common people alike for over five decades.”

Expressing his profound grief over the demise of the legendary singer, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

‘Immensely talented’

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in his condolences, said, “In a career spanning five decades, Balasubrahmanyam had been a stage artiste, a playback singer credited with singing over 40,000 songs, an actor, and a dubbing artiste. He was a recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, and several national and State level awards, which speak volumes about his talent. He will continue to live in the hearts of the people through his songs,” said Mr. Naidu.

‘Versatile artiste’

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu, and Adviser to the Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed shock over the demise of Balasubrahmanyam and said that he was an amazingly versatile artiste.