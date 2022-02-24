HDPE pipes gutted in Kurnool park
In a major fire at Weaker Sections Colony park in the city, 1,100 metres of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes were gutted on Thursday. It took two fire tenders four hours to douse the fire. No one was injured in the incident.
Station Fire Officer S. Prabhakar said the total value of the HDPE pipes was estimated at ₹27.5 lakh. People who noticed the fire informed the fire officials. “We used special thermal suits and went a bit closer, but water was not effective on the fire for a long time, hence we used foam and could bring the fire under control,” he said.
