HDPE pipes gutted in Kurnool park

A fireman trying to douse the fire that broke out in a park in Kurnool on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

In a major fire at Weaker Sections Colony park in the city, 1,100 metres of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes were gutted on Thursday. It took two fire tenders four hours to douse the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire service personnel trying to douse the flames in a park in Kurnool on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Station Fire Officer S. Prabhakar said the total value of the HDPE pipes was estimated at ₹27.5 lakh. People who noticed the fire informed the fire officials. “We used special thermal suits and went a bit closer, but water was not effective on the fire for a long time, hence we used foam and could bring the fire under control,” he said.