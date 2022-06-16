HCL Technologies rolls out early career programme in A.P.

One-year training will come with an assured job in HCL Tech., says company official

To keep pace with the changes in the job market, HCL Technologies has rolled out an early career programme “TechBee” to create opportunities for Class 12 (Intermediate) students and help them become financially independent.

“We plan to hire 1,500 freshers from Andhra Pradesh and walk-in drives are being conducted for the purpose,” said Subbaraman Balasubramanyan, vice-president, HCL Technologies, at a press conference here on Thursday.

TechBee programme, he explained, was a work-integrated higher education programme that would contribute to the “Skill India” mission of the government, and offer IT engineering jobs by equipping the selected with future-ready skills.

Students would be prepared technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL. The candidates would undergo an intensive 12-month training, including six months’ internship on HCL projects with a stipend of ₹10,000. “While working here, students can also enroll in an undergraduate programme offered by reputed partner institutions like BITS Pilani, SASTRA University and Amity University,” he informed.

After completing the one-year TechBee training, students would earn a salary between ₹1.70 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh per annum. Selected students would get an assured job at HCL Technologies, said Mr. Balasubramanyan.

Speaking about eligibility, he said the applicants should have completed Class XII in 2021 or appear for Class XII in 2022 with mathematics or business mathematics and a student should score 60% or more in their Class XII exams. The eligible candidates would appear for an Online Career Aptitude Test (HCL CAT) which would be followed by an interview, before receiving the offer letter.

“HCL CAT is an online assessment test designed to check the students’ aptitude in areas of Quantitative Reasoning (Mathematics), logical reasoning and English language. The fee for the training programme is ₹1 lakh plus taxes, and loans for the tuition fees would be facilitated through partner financial institutions repayable through EMI,” he explained.

Launched in 2017, the company has so far selected over 7,000 students under TechBee programme. Students interested in applying for this early career programme could get detailed information on the website www.hcltechbee.com.