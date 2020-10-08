HCL Technologies help sought in creating start-up ecosystem in State

VIJAYAWADA

Industries Minister and IT major’s chairman discuss areas of support

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy interacted with HCL Technologies chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra through a video-conference from New Delhi on Thursday.

They discussed the skill development initiatives of the Andhra Pradesh government and the support the IT major could extend in transforming the State into a hub for start-ups.

Varsity in Vizag

Mr. Goutham Reddy said a university for skill development was being set up in Visakhapatnam, a city that drew the attention of some major IT and IT-Enabled Services companies.

He requested Ms. Nadar to help the State in creating a talent pool, developing a start-up ecosystem and in offering high-end courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) at the proposed university.

Ms. Roshni Nadar apprised Mr. Goutham Reddy of the HCL TechBee programme, under which the company imparts students who completed Class XII training for 12 months and then give them jobs, among other things.

HCL Technologies corporate vice-president Srimathi Sivasankar took part in the deliberations.