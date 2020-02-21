HCL begins operations, formal announcement in April

About 16 months after the ground breaking ceremony, IT services major HCL Technologies started operations at its Kesarapalli global development centre, near Vijayawada.

The full-fledged operations and a formal announcement will be made in this regard in April, according to a top official at HCL.

Responding to an email from The Hindu, HCL Technologies executive vice-president Srimathi Shivashankar said: “We had a small puja ceremony and event for our employees and families last week on HCL campus. We did not have any external stakeholders for this internal employee event.” A formal announcement is most likely to be made to open the facility to media in the month of April, according to her.

The construction of the 29-acre facility here began in October 2018 and is almost completed, barring some finishing touches here and there, according to sources. As per the initial information, the company has committed an investment of over ₹750 crore in the facility here in a span of 10 years. It will be developed in phases and will employ over 7,000 professionals in a decade.

The company had earlier announced that it would be hiring local talent, mostly women, and it would rely on the numerous engineering colleges in the State. The staff members from Andhra Pradesh, who were working in the HCL facilities elsewhere, would be encouraged to move to this global development centre here.

The HCL centre would be working on high end and emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things, Java, Artificial Intelligence and embedded technologies, etc.